PENG Reaches Market Cap of $216,346.00 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One PENG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, PENG has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. PENG has a total market cap of $216,346.00 and approximately $509.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00191078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.05 or 0.01367619 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00122533 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,163,420,365 coins and its circulating supply is 6,774,793,702 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io.

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

