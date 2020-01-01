Pengana Private Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PE1) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03

Pengana Private Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PE1) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

PE1 stock traded down A$0.05 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching A$1.55 ($1.10). 23,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

