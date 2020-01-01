PHSC Plc (LON:PHSC) to Issue GBX 0.50 Dividend

PHSC Plc (LON:PHSC) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PHSC stock remained flat at $GBX 15 ($0.20) on Wednesday. PHSC has a 52-week low of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 16 ($0.21). The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.91.

PHSC Company Profile

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

