Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Short Interest Update

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 672,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,168,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 216.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 58,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 364,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PIRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 107.24% and a negative return on equity of 132.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

