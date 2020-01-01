PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (STPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on January 3rd

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a one year low of $50.79 and a one year high of $52.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average is $52.43.

About PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

