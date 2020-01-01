PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT) Declares — Dividend of $0.13

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of EMNT stock opened at $100.11 on Wednesday. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.02 and a fifty-two week high of $100.79.

