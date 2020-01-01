PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on January 3rd

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MFUS opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.