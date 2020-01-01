Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) to Issue $0.02 — Dividend

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

RAFE opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $25.37.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.