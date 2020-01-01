Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.29

Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $107.81 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $102.46 and a 12-month high of $109.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.18.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.