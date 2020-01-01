Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,350,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 28,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PDD stock opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $45.25.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDD. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. CLSA assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pinduoduo from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

