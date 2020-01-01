Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Short Interest Update

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,820,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 32,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days. Currently, 18.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 167.93% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 16,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,329.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,441.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 34,499 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at $884,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,425,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 109,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. National Securities assumed coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.