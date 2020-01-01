PIXEL Price Hits $0.0172 on Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $696,140.00 and $106,341.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,237.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.30 or 0.02865131 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00542327 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006561 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00019907 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000390 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,472 tokens. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

