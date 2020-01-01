Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Shares Up 6.5%

Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.64, 148,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 120,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Platinum Group Metals stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) by 277.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,133,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,445,758 shares during the quarter. Platinum Group Metals makes up about 1.1% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owned 17.30% of Platinum Group Metals worth $14,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

