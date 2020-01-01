PlatonCoin (PLTC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.03 Million

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last week, PlatonCoin has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlatonCoin has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $71,852.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatonCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002442 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlatonCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00191663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.69 or 0.01377779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00122285 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,813,982 tokens. PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance.

PlatonCoin Token Trading

PlatonCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatonCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlatonCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatonCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.