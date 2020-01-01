Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. Pra Group has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Pra Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $250.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pra Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pra Group news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Pra Group by 279.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pra Group in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pra Group in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Pra Group in the second quarter valued at about $214,000.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

