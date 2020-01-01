Premier Veterinary Group (LON:PVG) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Premier Veterinary Group PLC (LON:PVG) were up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.80), approximately 17 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 43,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.78).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 55.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92.

About Premier Veterinary Group (LON:PVG)

Premier Veterinary Group plc provides various services to third party veterinary practices in the United Kingdom, the United States, Denmark, the Netherlands, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Germany. It offers Premier Pet Care Plan, a structured preventative healthcare program for cats, dogs, and rabbits; and non-medical services to other veterinary practices.

