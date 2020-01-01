PRIZM Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $379,162.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00003844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $138.11 million and approximately $379,162.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

