Probiotec (ASX:PBP) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$1.95 ($1.38) and last traded at A$1.95 ($1.38), approximately 14,597 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.93 ($1.37).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $148.06 million and a PE ratio of 11.31.

About Probiotec (ASX:PBP)

Probiotec Limited develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical, consumer health, and nutraceutical products in Australia and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Contract Manufacture, and Obesity and Weight Management. It primarily engages in the contract manufacturing of pharmaceutical, food, and animal nutrition products for pharmaceutical and food companies; manufacture and sale of a range of obesity and weight management products in various channels, including FMCG, pharmacy, health food stores, and online; and provision of Celebrity Slim and Impromy weight loss programs.

