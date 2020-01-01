Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0674 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

UFO opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $25.70. Procure Space ETF has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

