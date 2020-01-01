Proton Token Hits Market Cap of $919,990.00 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Proton Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, BitForex, FCoin and BCEX. In the last seven days, Proton Token has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Proton Token has a total market cap of $919,990.00 and $260,151.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Proton Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00191634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.01367982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025285 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122263 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Proton Token

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,253,223,750 tokens. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global.

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, DDEX, BitForex, FCoin, LBank and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.