QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.55. QAD reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QADA shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

QADA traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.93. The company had a trading volume of 42,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,990. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.86 and a beta of 1.09. QAD has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. QAD’s payout ratio is 56.86%.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,356,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,024,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $203,440.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,317,945 shares in the company, valued at $219,610,682.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,792 shares of company stock worth $3,468,428 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in QAD during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in QAD during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in QAD by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 255,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,263,000 after buying an additional 115,911 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in QAD during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of QAD by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

