Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $850.66 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) will post $850.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $852.20 million. Qorvo reported sales of $832.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.72.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $144,964.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,051.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,420 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Qorvo by 5,205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,584 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Qorvo by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $116.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.09. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $118.49.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

