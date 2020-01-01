Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Down 16.9% Over Last Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $100,252.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for about $0.0646 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and Liqui.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,000,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

