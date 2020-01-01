QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Sees Large Volume Increase

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 745,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,313% from the previous session’s volume of 30,901 shares.The stock last traded at $5.62 and had previously closed at $4.58.

QUIK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 144.73% and a negative return on equity of 85.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in QuickLogic by 731.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 41,219 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 797.2% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,005,247 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 385,317 shares in the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

