Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Update

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the November 28th total of 22,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Shares of RNGR opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 3.38.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

