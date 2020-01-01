Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.29.

RPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:RPD traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.02. 301,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,848. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $66.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Judy Bruner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $127,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,113.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $447,589.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,507.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,588 shares of company stock worth $7,187,765. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 125.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 412.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1,438.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

