Ravencoin (RVN) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, TradeOgre, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $118.68 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00191463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.74 or 0.01365476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038642 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122179 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,195,940,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, TradeOgre, Upbit, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Graviex, Bittrex, QBTC, CryptoBridge and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

