Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RETA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “positive” rating and issued a $239.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.63.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RETA opened at $204.43 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $224.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.23 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.83.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.07). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,281.61% and a negative net margin of 398.84%. The company had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James W. Traweek, Jr. purchased 40,218 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $183.00 per share, with a total value of $7,359,894.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,456,080 in the last ninety days. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,603.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.