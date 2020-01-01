Rebecca M. Sandring Buys 903 Shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) Stock

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) EVP Rebecca M. Sandring acquired 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $40,093.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,947.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.36. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.81.

Get Corenergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $944,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.