Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ViacomCBS (VIAC)

12/25/2019 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ViacomCBS Inc. is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s consumer brands portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster. It operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia. ViacomCBS Inc., formerly known as CBS Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

12/18/2019 – ViacomCBS is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – ViacomCBS is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – ViacomCBS is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2019 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ViacomCBS Inc. is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s consumer brands portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster. It operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia. ViacomCBS Inc., formerly known as CBS Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

12/13/2019 – ViacomCBS is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – ViacomCBS is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – ViacomCBS is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2019 – ViacomCBS is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 18.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from ViacomCBS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.50%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

