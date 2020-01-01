Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.89 and last traded at $32.82, approximately 297,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 322,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.

RRGB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $424.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $294.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.52 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director David Pace purchased 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.37 per share, with a total value of $195,503.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,811.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $273,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,143 shares of company stock worth $607,904. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 251,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at about $508,000.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

