Regis Healthcare (ASX:REG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.45

Regis Healthcare Ltd (ASX:REG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as A$2.45 ($1.74) and last traded at A$2.47 ($1.75), with a volume of 132568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$2.50 ($1.77).

The firm has a market cap of $739.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$2.84 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.80, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.02.

About Regis Healthcare (ASX:REG)

Regis Healthcare Limited provides residential aged care services in Australia. It operates through Queensland/Northern Territory, New South Wales, Victoria/South Australia/Tasmania, and Western Australia segments. The company offers home care, home help, companionship, and government-funded and private home care services; and aged care services, including ageing-in-place, respite care, specialist dementia care, and palliative care services.

