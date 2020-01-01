Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.46, 129,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 66,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Repro Med Systems from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.27.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Repro Med Systems had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.