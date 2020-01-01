Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retrophin is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases for which there are currently no viable options for patients. The Company’s approved products include Chenodal®, Cholbam, and Thiola®, and its pipeline includes compounds for several catastrophic diseases, including focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration, infantile spasms, nephrotic syndrome and others. Retrophin, Inc. is based in San Diego. “

RTRX has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Retrophin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

RTRX opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. Retrophin has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $611.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.55. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%. The firm had revenue of $44.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Retrophin will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $69,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,937.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retrophin in the third quarter valued at about $641,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retrophin in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 73.4% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after buying an additional 736,400 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 33.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,152,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after buying an additional 535,168 shares during the last quarter.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

