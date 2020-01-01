Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Revival Gold Inc (CVE:RVG)’s stock price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64, 28,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 55,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Separately, Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Revival Gold from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Revival Gold alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 million and a P/E ratio of -3.99.

Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Revival Gold Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Revival Gold Company Profile (CVE:RVG)

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. The company holds a 100% interest in the Arnett Gold and Beartrack Gold Projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. It also holds interests in other gold exploration and development opportunities.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.