Richard T. Spurzem Purchases 2,500 Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Stock

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) major shareholder Richard T. Spurzem purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blue Ridge Bankshares stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking and mortgage lending services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, jackpot, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, commercial real estate, business term, working capital, small business, agriculture, and start up loans, as well as home equity and operating lines of credit, and letters of credit.

