Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Short Interest Up 5.2% in December

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,840,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 11,250,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

RIGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $358.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 56.84%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 88,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,343.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 550,403 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 548.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 215,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 345.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 106,861 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

