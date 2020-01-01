Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.67 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $23.70 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, DragonEX and C2CX. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013213 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001229 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, C2CX, DragonEX, Huobi, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, OKEx, Upbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

