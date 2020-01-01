Risk (George) Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Shares Down 2%

Risk (George) Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) shares dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65, approximately 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The company has a market cap of $47.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.

About Risk (George) Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA)

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components. It offers computer keyboards, push button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, thermostats, EZ duct wire covers, and water sensors, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, wire and cable installation tools, and proximity switches.

