Rogers Control Trust Acquires 5,689,900 Shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Stock

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) insider Rogers Control Trust purchased 5,689,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$69.25 per share, with a total value of C$394,025,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,689,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$394,025,575.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.85 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.