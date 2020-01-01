RYZZ Managed Futures Strategy Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:RYZZ) Plans — Dividend of $1.92

RYZZ Managed Futures Strategy Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:RYZZ) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.9246 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of RYZZ Managed Futures Strategy Plus ETF stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. RYZZ Managed Futures Strategy Plus ETF has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $28.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59.

