Safe (SAFE) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.91 Million

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $9.91 million and $93,857.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00006574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00060720 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00039478 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00583501 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00233896 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00085526 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001790 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

