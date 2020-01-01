Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Trading Down 2.9%

Saker Aviation Services Inc (OTCMKTS:SKAS) dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.02, approximately 1,699 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Saker Aviation Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

About Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS)

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. The company serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance and repair services (MRO); and a consultant for a seaplane base.

