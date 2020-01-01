Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) rose 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.27, approximately 275,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 131,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Get Sanchez Midstream Partners alerts:

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sanchez Midstream Partners by 57.4% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 124,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 45,492 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Sanchez Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $3,957,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sanchez Midstream Partners by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares in the last quarter.

Sanchez Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanchez Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanchez Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.