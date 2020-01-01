Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SAND has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

NYSEAMERICAN SAND opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $7.61.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 9.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 316,692 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 335,062 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,776 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.