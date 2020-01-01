SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.86 Billion

Equities research analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report sales of $8.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.71 billion. SAP posted sales of $8.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year sales of $30.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.25 billion to $30.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $32.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.08 billion to $33.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAP opened at $133.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. SAP has a twelve month low of $95.45 and a twelve month high of $140.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.18 and a 200 day moving average of $128.22.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

