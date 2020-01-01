SBERBANK RUSSIA/S (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.65

Shares of SBERBANK RUSSIA/S (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 76833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SBERBANK RUSSIA/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76.

SBERBANK RUSSIA/S (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter. SBERBANK RUSSIA/S had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 21.98%.

SBERBANK RUSSIA/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Sberbank of Russia provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company accepts fixed-term, settlement, and online deposits; savings certificates; trace and metals accounts; and certificates of deposit.

