Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 9.70 Per Share

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) announced a dividend on Monday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.70 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $9.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SDP traded down GBX 36.95 ($0.49) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 471.50 ($6.20). 73,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,061. The company has a market capitalization of $789.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 446.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 445.30. Schroder AsiaPacific Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 4.67 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 476.50 ($6.27). The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s principal investment objective is to achieve capital growth through investment in equities of companies located in the continent of Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the far eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

