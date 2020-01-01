Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr (LON:SERE) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr PLC (LON:SERE) fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.45), 47,399 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 289,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.48).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 110.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.10. The stock has a market cap of $147.78 million and a P/E ratio of 9.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr’s payout ratio is 0.61%.

About Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr (LON:SERE)

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company is engaged in property investment in the Continental Europe. The Company’s objective is to target a dividend yield of 5.5% based on the euro equivalent of the issue price at launch.

