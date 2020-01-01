Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 256.11 ($3.37) and last traded at GBX 257 ($3.38), 197,585 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 220,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.33 million and a PE ratio of 28.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 247.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 255.78.

About Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI)

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

